Rail services resume in Punjab, says Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Nov 23 : Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that the Indian Railways is going to commence services from and through Punjab as the farmer unions have announced complete lifting of blockades starting from the day.

“After the postponement of the farmer movement on railway tracks and stations in Punjab from November 23, Indian Railways is going to start rail services from and through Punjab,” Goyal tweeted.

“Passengers, farmers, and industries will be benefited by the removal of the impasse in train operations,” he added.

The development comes two days after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh succeeded in breaking the imbroglio over the suspension of train services in the state, with the farmer unions acceding to his appeal and announcing complete lifting of the rail blockade from November 23.

The decision to lift the rail blockade, imposed by the farmers in protest against the Centre’s laws, was announced by Bharti Kissan Union (Rajewal) at a meeting with the Chief Minister.

India woke up on September 25 with farmers up in arms across the nation against the contentious Agri Bills passed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

