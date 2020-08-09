Railway museum dedicated to public by Union Minister

Bengaluru: A railway museum depicting the evolution of advanced systems in the railways was dedicated to the public at Hubballi by Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday.

The museum at Hubballi, which is the headquarters of South Western Railway Zone, offers the visitors a glimpse at the rolling stock, Malaprabha and Ghataprabha cottages, theatre coach, Suruchi cafeteria, toy train, memorabilia shop, ticket-printing machine, model train run and childrens activity room, a statement said.

The first eye-catching thing is the grand arch at the entrance welcoming the visitors to the bygone era.

“Embellished with emblems of forerunners of South Western Railway that served this region which is Southern Mahratta Railway, Mysore, and Southern Mahratta Railway, the welcome arch beckons visitors to explore the world of railways,” the statement said.

Two narrow gauge locomotives are the prime attraction.

All the exhibits that run on track and are related to track such as rolling stock (engines), coach, wagon, tanker, permanent way material like rails, sleepers, level- crossing gate and signals are provided in the galleries set up amid greenery.

A narrow gauge coach, depicting unity in diversity with life-size statues of passengers from various parts of the country, is an added attraction.

Two beautiful cottages, constructed in 1907, are converted into two parts of the museum – Malaprabha and Ghataprabha – named after the two rivers of the region.

The Union Minister of Railways, who dedicated the museum to the public via a video-link, said, Railways has an emotional connect with all of us. The railways has played an important role in our lives and has been witness to our personal journeys of life in different phases.”

Stating that Mahatma Gandhi could understand India through railways, Goyal said the railways has gone through great transformation from steam era to modern bullet trains era and the museum is a tribute to that change.

