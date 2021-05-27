Railway under bridge in Mahabubnagar constructed in 24 hours, heavy cranes used

Mehboobnagar: A railway under bridge (RUB) at Mahboobnagar headquarter has been constructed in 24 hours by commissioning heavy cranes.

The construction work on the RUB near railway gate number 62 leading to Hanumanpur Polytechnic College, Mehboobnagar has commenced at 6 pm on Monday and finished by 6 pm on Tuesday by deploying heavy cranes to complete the work in record time.

It is not the first time the Railways did such a feat, they had executed many such RUB projects in record time in the past.

The locals of area were highly surprised by this amazing feat of the Railways construction department.

This RUB shall immensely help the local vehicle traffic by cutting short its travel time.