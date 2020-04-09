Railway workers seriously suffer COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi: Though the unplanned coronavirus lockdown has affected mostly the lower middle and poor classes of people, there are other sections who have been hit hard too.

A video clip of Railway employees in who have been held up at their place of work is doing rounds on social media.

“We have neither got a morsel of food nor a drop of water for the last three days,” a wage-earner is heard saying.



“The government is least bothered about us. When we told our authorities move us out of there they have asked us to live in railway compartments that are burning with high temperature,” he added.

“We have to travel 1 kilometer to get 2 liters of water for Rs.100,” said the worker.

On March 25, 2020 millions of migrant workers set out on foot on highways to reach their homes in villages in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttarakhand. A nationwide lockdown had been declared the previous night.

