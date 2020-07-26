Railways bids adieu to dak messengers as mode of communication

Posted By Qayam Last Updated: 26th July 2020 10:40 am IST

New Delhi: The Railway Board has issued an order to stop using dak messengers as a mode of communication to reduce cost and improve savings on establishment-related expenditure, B Majamdar, joint secretary, Railway Board said.

“As a measure to reduce cost and improve savings on establishment-related expenditure, the board has desired that all discussions amongst officials of railways /PUS /railway board should invariably be held over video conferencing.

Accordingly, booking of personal messenger/dak messenger should be stopped immediately,” the order read.

“Compliance with the above should be ensured, as it would lead to significant savings in allowances, stationery, fax etc,” it said.

Source: ANI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close