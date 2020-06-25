Railways cancel all regular train services till Aug 12

New Delhi: All regular mail, express and passenger services, as well as suburban trains, have been canceled till August 12, the Railway Board said on Thursday.

Services cancelled due to spike in coronavirus cases

In the statement, the board said, “It has been decided that regular time-tabled passenger services including Mail/Express, passenger and suburban services stand cancelled up to 12.08.2020”.

It has been decided that regular time-tabled passenger services including Mail/Express, passenger and suburban services stand cancelled up to 12.08.2020: Railway Board pic.twitter.com/Pt1EIreC5y — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

Source said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country.

However, all special trains — 12 pairs running on the Rajdhani routes since May 12 and 100 pairs operating since June 1 — will continue, they said.

The limited special suburban services which began recently in Mumbai to ferry essential services personnel identified by the local authorities will also continue to run, officials said.

Full refund

“All tickets booked for the regular time-tabled trains for journey date from 01.07.20 to 12.08.20 also stand cancelled. Full refund will be generated,” the Railway Board order stated.

It has also been decided that all the ticket booked for the regular time-tabled trams for the journey date from 01.07.20 to 12.08.20 also stand cancelled: Railway Board https://t.co/t62D3GjOUP — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

Earlier, the Railways had cancelled all trains till June 30.

Source: With inputs from PTI