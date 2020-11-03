Railways ferried record freight from K’taka in Oct

Bengaluru, Nov 4 : Making up for the revenue loss due to suspension of passenger services since the Covid-induced lockdown was enforced on March 25 and was extended further, the South Western Railway (SWR) zone ferried a record 3.22 million tonnes of freight in October, an official said on Tuesday.

“Freight loading increased to 3.22 million tonne in October after it slowed for over sox months since the pandemic broke out in the southern state,” said the official in a statement from Hubli.

A slew of incentives and concessions were given to its transporters to ferry their goods on freight trains than other ways like roads and highways.

“We have loaded a record 19.5 MT till October from April, including 5.1 million tonnes of coal for power generating plants in the state,” said the official.

The zonal railway has also transported 4.8 MT of hot rolled coil steel from plants in the state’s northern and northwest regions till October 20.

“About 10,000 tonnes of food grains were transported across the state to ensure the food chain was maintained in the pandemic times,” said the official.

The freight annual growth rate increased to 4.5 per cent in September after loading 3.03 MT of goods, 8.6 per cent more than in 2019 in October at 3.22 MT.

“The highlight of this year’s freight movement is the quantum jump in loading cars from Dodballapur, Penukonda, Kadakola and Hosur stations in the zone, with one rake of new millennium goods daily in October,” the official added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.