Railways fully prepared to resume train services in Punjab

New Delhi, Nov 5 : The Indian Railways on Thursday said that it has got the assurance from Punjab government that the rail blockade will be removed in the state by Friday morning and the national transporter is fully prepared to resume the train services.

Addressing a virtual press conference here, Railway Board Chairman and CEO V. K. Yadav said, “We have got assurance from the Punjab Chief Secretary that the rail blockade will be removed by Friday morning. And Indian Railways is fully ready to start the passenger and goods trains.”

Yadav said that earlier in the day, the blockade at over 15 places have been removed.

He said that RPF Director General Arun Kumar is in touch with the Punjab DGP and is monitoring the situation very closely to ensure safety of the people and railway employees.

The farmers in Punjab have blocked the train movement at over 32 places in several parts of Punjab, Haryana over the passage of three controversial Agriculture Bills.

The farmers have been agitating against the Centre since September 26.

Source: IANS

