Railways helpline helps detect 14 illegal Rohingyas

New Delhi, Nov 25 : The Railways’ helpline No. 182 proved handy as it helped detect 14 illegal Rohingya entrants to India from Bangladesh, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Railway Ministry officials, the incident took place on the Agartala-New Delhi Covid special train on Tuesday after a passenger complained on the helpline of misbehaviour by some passengers. The officials said that following the report of misbehaviour by some passengers, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the General Railway Police (GRP) attended the train at the New Jalpaiguri railway station in West Bengal.

During the course of investigation, it was found that 14 passengers, who had boarded the train at the Badarpur station, were detected by the train superintendent for not having legal documents or identity of being Indian citizens.

“All 14 passengers were taken to the GRP police station in New Jalpaiguri where after interrogation it was revealed that they had fled from a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh. The GRP registered a case against them under relevant sections of the Foreigners (Amendment) Act,” an official said.

On Wednesday, the 14 Rohingyas were produced before the magistrate, who sent them to judicial custody, the railway official added.

Source: IANS

