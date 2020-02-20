Railways launches HRMS mobile app for employees

A+ A-

New Delhi: In a bid to bring transparency in the administrative functioning of the Indian Railways, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on Thursday launched the HRMS mobile app, in which the employees can see the data related to their service and communicate with the administration for any changes, if required.

The app has been developed by the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS).

According to the Railways, the mobile app allows employees to view their historical data since their date of joining, including details related to increments, promotions, awards, transfers, postings, leave, training and retirement benefits.

“These information are not readily available to the employees at present. It brings transparency to administration. This application will be a single window communication system between railway employees and the administration,” the Railway Ministry said in a statement.

The Railways said that a comprehensive exercise of entry and validation of data related to service records of employees is going on at present. Data of 93 per cent (11.19 lakh) serving railway employees have already been collected in this module.

The ministry said that apart from information related to their profile and scanned copy of their service records, the employees can also see e-service records which are compiled based on the entries made in the HRMS application.

“Scanned copies of their physical service record are also available in the app, which is an important milestone in computerisation of HR related functionalities in Indian Railways,” the statement said.

The ministry said that the employees need to register by entering IPAS No./PF No. on the mobile application to access it.