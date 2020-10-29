Railways’ ‘Meri Saheli’ initiative gains momentum

New Delhi, Oct 29 : The Indian Railways’ “Meri Saheli” initiative has gained momentum for its focused action on women’s security across all the zones with an objective to provide safety and security to lady passengers travelling by trains for their entire journey, from the originating station to the destination.

As per the strategy of the scheme launched by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), a team of young lady RPF personnel interact with the female passengers, especially those travelling alone, at the originating station.

“These lady passengers are briefed about all the precautions to be taken during the journey and are told to dial 182 in case they face or see any problem in the coach. The RPF team collects only the seat numbers of the ladies and conveys to them the stoppages enroute,” the Railways said.

Enroute the destination station, RPF personnel on duty keep an watch on the coaches and if need arises, interact with the lady passengers.

“RPF teams at the destination station collect the feedback from the identified lady passengers. The feedback is then analysed and corrective action, if any, is taken. If some distress calls come from a train covered under the ‘Meri Saheli’ initiative, senior officers monitor them,” the Railways said.

The Meri Saheli initiative was started as a pilot project in South Eastern Railway in September 2020 and after getting encouraging response from lady passengers, it was extended to all the zones and KRCL from October 17.

