Railways records 13.5% YoY rise in freight revenue in Sep 2020

New Delhi, Oct 1 : The Indian Railways on Thursday said that it has earned more revenue in September 2020 over the same period last year in spite of Covid-19 related challenges, as the freight revenue registered a 13.54 per cent jump over last year.

In September 2020, the national transporter earned Rs 9,896.86 crore from freight loading which is also Rs 1,180.57 crore, or 13.54 per cent, higher compared to last year’s Rs 8,716.29 crore, an Indian Railways statement said.

Freight loading in September 2020 was 102.12 million tonnes, which is 13.59 million tonnes, or 15.35 per cent higher compared to last year’s 88.53 million tonnes in the same month.

The Railways’ freight basket for September comprised 42.89 million tonnes of coal, 13.53 million tonnes of iron ore, 6.3 million tonnes of foodgrains, 5.34 million tonnes of fertilisers, 6.05 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker), 3.85 million tonnes of clinker, and 3.52 million tonnes of mineral oil.

“In a remarkable turn around, Indian Railways has earned more revenue in the month of September as compared to last year in spite of Covid-related challenges. Covid-19 has been used by Railways an opportunity to improve all round efficiencies and performances,” it said in the statement.

Railway Board Chairman and CEO V. K. Yadav, addressing a virtual press conference, said that they were currently working on the National Rail Plan 2030.

“It is being envisaged that in 2030, out of the 3,200 million tonne loading, 1,400 MT will be coal, which is less than 50 per cent,” he said, emphasising that he expects a variety of goods to be included in the railways’ freight basket.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.