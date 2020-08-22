Railways to make Char Dham Yatra easy for crores of devotees: Piyush Goyal

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 22nd August 2020 5:39 pm IST
Indian Railways to make Char Dham Yatra easy for crores of devotees: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: The Indian Railways is working on a much-awaited project to connect the Char Dham sites in Uttarakhand through a 327-km-long railway line.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, taking to Twitter, announced that the Indian Railways is going to make the Char Dham Yatra easy for crores of devotees.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister @NarendraModi, Railway is going to make the Char Dham Yatra easy for crores of devotees. Devotees will be able to travel by rail to visit Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath, and Kedarnath situated in the holy plains of Uttarakhand,” Goyal tweeted.

The Minister also posted a video in his tweet with details of the project.
Most of this entire project will pass through inaccessible hilly areas, according to the video, which also informed that the railways will have to build several tunnels for the project

READ:  Aviation security fee to be hiked from September 1

The railway line will connect Gangotri and Yamunotri. At the same time, Badrinath and Kedarnath will soon join through a railway network.

Indian Railways will lay four rail lines to connect the Char Dhams, which will stretch 327 km to connect the holy shrines in Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath, and Kedarnath for an easy and comfortable journey of crores of devotees.

This railway line will also cross through Dehradun, Pauri, Garhwal, Chamoli, Rudra Prayag, and Uttarkashi, the ministry said.

Source: ANI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close