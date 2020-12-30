Railways to run special trains for Sankranti

Hyderabad: In a bid to clear extra rush of passengers during Sankranti, South Central Railway (SCR) is set to run special trains from Hyderabad to the neighboring Andhra Pradesh.

During the festival, thousands of people miss out on reserved train tickets and have to be on the waiting list. Keeping the importance of the upcoming festival, the SCR has deployed special trains.

The trains will be run between Secunderabad-Narsapur, Kacheguda-Chittoor, and Secunderabad-Kakinada Town, Telangana Today reported.

Train No. 07440 between Secunderabad – Narsapur (January 10, 11, 14, 15) will leave from Secunderabad at 8.30 pm and will arrive Narsapur at 5.40 am on the next day. In the return direction, the train will depart Narsapur at 8 pm and will arrive in Secunderabad at 6.05 am on the next day.

Train No. 02797 Kacheguda – Chittoor special train (January 8 – 19) will leave Kacheguda at 8.05 pm and arrive Chittoor at 8.55 am on the next day. In the return direction, special train will depart Chittoor at 5.30 pm and arrive in Kacheguda at 6.20 am on the next day.