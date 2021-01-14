Rain could affect fourth and final India-Australia Test

Brisbane, Jan 14 : Rain could play a crucial role in deciding the outcome of the fourth and final India-Australia Test that starts at the Gabba on Friday.

While the first day on Friday is expected to be bright and sunny, the forecast for the second, fourth and fifth days is for rain. But India’s batting coach, Vikram Rathour, seemed unperturbed.

“You don’t play cricket looking at the weather. As far as we are concerned, we are looking for a complete game. We are going to give our best. We are going to put up our best available team on the park and if the boys play to the potential, again we are looking to win this one,” he said.

The Australians, who let slip a chance to beat India in the previous Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, must be fretting over the prospect of rain as the series is tied 1-1.

They want to win this Test to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that India wrested from them in 2017 and retained it in Australia in 2018-19, both with 2-1 scorelines.

Interestingly, the fourth and final Test of the 2018-19 series was also affected by rain with Day 5 being completely washed out as India were denied a possible victory.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.