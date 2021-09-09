Rain damaged Panchayat Raj roads to be repaired soon

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development E Dayakar Rao has instructed the officials to repair Panchayat Raj roads which were damaged due to heavy rains immediately.

Rao has given instructions to the officials to repair the roads damaged due to the incessant rains in the state on war footing.

During the meeting, the Minister obtained information about various development works across the state.

Rao has also obtained information about the issues facing DPO and MPDPOs, traders, and pump mechanics. He instructed for the appointments of 57 DPO and MPDPOs who were promoted recently.

Roa also instructed the officials for preparing a report regarding the promotion of Engineers working in the Engineering Section.

The meeting was attended by Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Sanjiv Rao and others.