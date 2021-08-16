Rain forecast in Telangana over next five-days: IMD

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain in Telangana over the next five days. As per the IMD the forecast is due to a low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal.

A bulletin issued by IMD predicted that the state will witness light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at most places from August 16, 2021 to August 18, 2021, many places on August 19, 2021 and few places on August 20, 2021.

The weather centre also forecast heavy rains in Adilabad, Komarambheem Asifabad, Karimnagar, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Suryapet and Hanamkonda on Monday and Tuesday.

Till Monday 8 am, Telangana districts like Jagtial, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla witnessed heavy rainfall. Korutla in Jagtial received the highest of 12.9 mm of rainfall followed by Puttapahad in Vikarabad at 11.5 cm, Doolmitta in Siddipet at 10.7 cm, Bacchanapeta in Jangaon at 9.9 cm, Mohammadabad in Mahabubnagar at 9.2 cm, Nustulapur in Karimnagar at 8.6 cm, Pentlam in Bhadradri at 8 cm.