Rain lashes Chandigarh, surrounding areas

Chandigarh: Rainfall lashed Chandigarh and its surrounding areas on Friday, leading to a drop in temperatures by a few notches and bringing a much-needed relief from the heat.

Adjoining towns of Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana also witnessed showers.

A severe heatwave swept Punjab and Haryana earlier this week, with Hisar registering a high of 48 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The maximums had hovered around 43-45 degrees Celsius at many other places too.

The Meteorological Department had forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places in the two states on May 29 and 30, and at isolated places thereafter in the region.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.