Rain likely in Delhi

New Delhi: The national capital may witness light rain on Wednesday with the sky expected to be generally cloudy.

The minimum temperature for Wednesday was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department said the maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 27 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average.

“The sky will remain generally cloudy with light rain expected during the day,” the IMD said.

The city has already witnessed 78 mm rainfalls in the last 24 hours till 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The overall Delhi AQI was recorded under the ‘moderate’ category at 110.