Rain likely in Delhi between Feb 3-5: IMD

New Delhi, Jan 30 : Delhi woke up to another cold morning on Saturday with the minimum temperature recorded at 5.4 degrees Celsius. The Met Department has forecast that the severe cold wave conditions will continue on Sunday as well.

“Delhi may receive light rainfall between February 3 to February 5 and the cold wave will persist,” said the Met Department.

On Friday the minimum temperature was 4 degrees Celsius, five notches below the normal.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in the national capital will hover around 21 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

It was a clear day, with minimum visibility at Palam Observatory being around 1,200 meters, while at Safdarjung Observatory it was up to 1,000 meters in early morning.

