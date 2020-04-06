Rain predicted today in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Citizens are in for a summer treat with the city likely to witness light to moderate rain over the next few days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has issued a thunderstorm warning between April 6 and 8.

The sky has been overcast for the past two days, resulting in a drop in mercury levels.

The maximum temperature was six degrees below normal at 31.2 degree Celsius on Saturday, making it a pleasant weekend for Hyderabadis. However, the minimum temperature remained at a normal level, 23.1 degree Celsius.

Possibility of medium to heavy rains for short duration over various parts of the city. DRF teams on field. @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias @bonthurammohan pic.twitter.com/hncaAaRxoU — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) April 6, 2020

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society, the maximum temperature was below 30 degree Celsius in areas such as Golconda, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Lingampally, Neredmet among others. The highest maximum temperature of 33.0 degree Celsius was recorded at Pedda Amberpet and lowest, 18.9 degree Celsius, was at Rajendranagar.

According to the IMD, Hyderabad, the weather might become cooler as thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 knots) are likely at isolated places over Telangana for the next three days.

“Reason for the thunderstorm activity is an upper air trough running from south Kerala to north Madhya Maharashtra across north interior Karnataka,” IMD meteorologist Raja Rao told TOI.

Source: TNN

