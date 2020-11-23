Rain, snow across J&K raise night temperatures

Srinagar, Nov 23 : The minimum temperatures improved on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir as fairly widespread rain lashed the plains and snowfall started in the higher reaches, The rain and snow may continue till Wednesday.

Snowfall has blocked the Mughal Road connecting the Kashmir division with the Jammu division.

The MET officials said there is overall improvement in the minimum temperatures due to cloud cover.

“The minimum temperature was 1.5 in Srinagar today against minus 3 yesterday. The minimum temperature was 0.3 and minus 4.5 respectively in Pahalgam and Gulmarg today.

“Rain/snow is likely to occur in J&K during the next 48 hours although there is no likelihood of heavy snowfall anywhere during this period,” the officials said.

The Srinagar-Jammu highway was open till last reports came in although snowfall started in the Bannihal area of the highway on Monday morning.

The minimum temperatures in the Jammu division were: Jammu city 11.7, Katra 11.2, Batote 3.6, Bannihal 3.4 and Bhaderwah 2.8 degrees Celsius.

In Ladakh UT, Leh recorded minus 8.7 and Kargil minus 4.2 as the minimum temperatures of the day.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.