Rain, thundershowers likely over parts of Uttar Pradesh today

Posted By Qayam Published: 27th July 2020 11:01 am IST

Lucknow: Rain, thundershowers and lightning are likely to occur today at isolated places in parts of Uttar Pradesh during next three hours, said the Meteorological Centre, Lucknow.

Rain, thundershowers and lightning are very likely to occur over Bulandshahr, Sambhal, Sant Kabir Nagar, Mahrajganj, Lakhimpur Kheri districts and adjoining areas on Monday.

“Rain/thundershowers and lightning are very likely to occur today during next three hours (valid up to 9:30 am) at isolated places over Bulandshahr, Sambhal, Sant Kabir Nagar, Mahrajganj, Lakhimpur Kheri districts and adjoining areas,” it said.

Source: ANI
India
