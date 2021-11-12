Rainfall expected in Hyderabad on Nov 12, 13

Hyderabad: After days of dry weather that prevailed in Hyderabad, the city is likely to witness rainfall on November 12 and 13.

According to the forecast by Telangana State Development Planning Society, Hyderabad may witness 2.5 mm to 15.6 mm rainfall on Friday. On Saturday, the city may receive 2.5 mm rainfall.

The minimum and maximum temperature in Hyderabad is expected to be in the range of 18 to 20 degrees Celsius and 30 to 32 degrees Celsius respectively.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) director Nagarathna also said that light to moderate rain is likely to occur in a few districts of Telangana in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the city has started witnessing winter as the temperature is dipping day by day.

Rainfall in Chennai

The depression that has formed in way of Bengal is likely to have an effect on weather in Chennai. Under this influence, Tamil Nadu is likely to have heavy to very heavy and at some times, extremely heavy rainfall, she added.

Due to heavy rainfall in the state, 18 self-contained teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

Although heavy rains are recorded in Tamil Nadu, the district of Telangana including Hyderabad is unlikely to witness heavy rainfall.