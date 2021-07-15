Hyderabad: Rainfall turns dug-up roads into potential danger zones

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is witnessing heavy rainfall for the past few days. It has not only left many areas inundated but also turned dug-up roads into potential danger zones.

The delay in restoration of road dug up for various purposes including laying of drainage pipelines, telecom cables, water pipelines, etc., is posing risk to commuters. During the rainy season, these roads turn into accident-prone areas.

Apart from it, road cuttings and potholes are causing major hindrances to traffic flow during the rainfall in Hyderabad.

In Humayun Nagar, commuters are facing difficulties at Jahan Ara Masjid Road which was left unattended after laying the drainage pipeline. Some minor accidents too took place on the road during the monsoon season.

In Banjara Hills, the road from Khaja mansion convention function hall to Garden Towers was dug up for waterworks. However, it was left unrepaired.

Dug-up roads that can be found at various places in Hyderabad are posing risk to residents.

Jahan Ara Masjid road in Humayun Nagar

HC expresses displeasure over bad condition of roads in Hyderabad

On July 14, Telangana high court expressed displeasure at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and government over the bad conditions of roads in Hyderabad.

The court’s remark comes after a report of an old couple spending pension funds to fill potholes of the roads in Hyderabad came to the limelight.

The court slammed that it is shame on the part of the GHMC as a retired man is spending his pension amount to close the potholes on the roads.

The court sought zonal-wise reports on the repair of the roads. It also observed that roads get damaged after rainfall in Hyderabad.

Old couple spends pension funds to fill potholes

For the past 11 years, the retired man, Gangadhar Tilak Katnam (73) who is popularly known as the ‘Road Doctor’ and his wife Venkateshwari Katnam (64) have been using their money from their pockets to fill potholes on the roads of the city.

While talking to media, Gangadhar Tilak Katnam said, “After witnessing several accidents on the roads because of potholes I decided to do something about the issue and to find a solution to it.”

“Initially, I tried to complain about the issue with the police and the Municipality officials but none of it was of any use. That is when I have decided to fill these potholes by myself,” he added.