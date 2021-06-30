Rainfall likely in Hyderabad for next three days

By News Desk|   Edited by Sameer  |   Updated: 30th June 2021 12:25 pm IST
IMD issues 5-day heavy rain, thunderstorm warning for Telangana
Hyderabad: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana may witness light to heavy rainfall till July 3.

On Tuesday afternoon, Hyderabad, Secunderabad witnessed heavy rainfall resulting in water inundation in some localities.

The GHMC emergency teams were seen in action clearing the excess rainfall water from the roads. The electricity officials were busy restoring the electricity which was disrupted due to heavy rainfall.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Hyderabad director Dr.K.Nagaratna, Telangana State has received 56 percent excess rainfall in June whereas Hyderabad has received 16 percent less rainfall compared to last year.

The maximum temperature recorded in Hyderabad on Tuesday was 34.2 degrees Celsius.

