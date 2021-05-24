Rainfall predicted in several districts of Telangana

Hyderabad: The weather department has said that thunderstorms with rainfall is likely to occur in the next 24 hours in several districts of Telangana namely Mulugu, Bhadradri, Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Khammam, Bhongir, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Viquarabad, Sanga Reddy, KamaReddy, Mahboobnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparty, Narayanpet and Gadwal. During this time, there will be high-speed winds of 30-40 km per hour.

The weather department in its bulletin has mentioned that Telangana, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and some regions in Rayalaseema will witness light to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in the next five days.

During the last 24 hours rainfall occurred in some regions of Telangana.

The highest maximum temperature of 41.6 Celsius was recorded in Medak district while yesterday, Hyderabad recorded 38.2 degrees Celsius.