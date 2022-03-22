Rainfall, scattered showers lash parts of Telangana and Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In respite from the scorching summer sun, scattered rains hit parts of the city and other districts in the state on Tuesday. Other parts of Telangana like Narayanpet and Mahabubnagar also witnessed thunder showers on the same day.

However, the showers were not even, as some parts of Hyderabad did not receive rainfall. This pattern was also witnessed a few days ago, when certain areas received rainfall, while others did not. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) forecasts, the temperature is likely to touch 37° Celsius in the next three days.

Strong thunderstorms right now in #Mahabubnagar – #Narayanpet stretch which will continue for next 1hr ⚠️



Parts of #Mahabubabad and #Nagarkurnool districts too will get scattered thunderstorms in next 1hr 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/5L53AKj48x — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) March 22, 2022

Over the last 24 hours, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) GHMC area received highest rainfall of 1.7 millimeters (mm) in Ameerpet. The highest maximum temperature of 37.2° Celsius was recorded at Manikonda, and the lowest minimum temperature of 22.8° Celsius was recorded at Rajendranagar.

In Telangana, during the last 24 hours, the rainfall of 17.6 mm was recorded at Gundala (Bhadradi-Kothagudem), the Highest Maximum temperature of 39.9°C recorded at Endapally (Jagtial) and the lowest minimum temperature of 18.8°C recorded at Shabad (Rangareddy).

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data shows that light to moderate rain/thundershowers are expected at isolated places for the next three days. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 36° to 38°C, while the minimum temperatures expected are in the range of 21° to 23°C