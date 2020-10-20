Rains and thunderstorms to hit Hyderabad again today: Forecast

Hyderabad: Citizens have to brace themselves for more thunderstorms and lightning, as the Indian Meteorological department (IMD) has issued a forecast for more rainfall until Tuesday evening. A yellow alert has been issued for Hyderabad and districts of Telangana state, wherein light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur due to a low-pressure weather.

While the yellow alert for Hyderabad is until Tuesday, districts of Telangana can expect rains and thunderstorms until October 21. “A low-pressure area formed in the same area on Tuesday at 8:30 am due to the ongoing surface periodic effect in the Bay of Bengal and its adjoining areas. This is accompanied by a surface periodicity of up to 7.6 kilometres. It is likely to become more severe. Initially, it will travel northwest in the next 48 hours, and in the next 3 days it is likely to travel north-northeast,” the IMD said in its fresh weather warning report.

Further, the IMD stated that the eastern-western basin along the latitude.15.0 degrees extends between 1.5 km and 7.6 km above the surface periodicity associated with the low pressure formed in peninsular India and the Bay of Bengal. As it ascends, the slope returns to the south.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar has sounded an alert for Hyderabad, due to the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the entire city. As it stands several areas of Hyderabad like Begumpet, Secunderabad, and parts of the localities witnessed heavy rains on Tuesday afternoon around 1 p.m.

The Municipal Corporation has asked citizens to stay indoors and take precautions. Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams have also been alerted and are on the field. The GHMC Commissioner has also alerted higher officers, flood relief special officers, and monsoon emergency wings. He directed the corporation teams to identify the dilapidated buildings and evacuate people from there and shift them to relief centers.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to rains and floods in Hyderabad reached over 50.

Possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the entire city in the next 30 minutes. Citizens are requested to stay indoors and take precautions. DRF teams alerted and on field. @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias @bonthurammohan pic.twitter.com/cJwTmkKjhk — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) October 20, 2020