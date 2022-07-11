Rains continue to pound Karnataka; CM to tour to affected regions

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will, on Tuesday, embark on a two-day visit to the rain-affected areas of the state to take stock of the situation.

He told the reporters that he will visit Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Karwar districts.

“I will inspect rain and landslide affected areas and hold meetings with officials and would also meet the affected people to reciprocate their needs,” CM Bommai said.

He will stay in Mangaluru city in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday and continue his tour in affected regions of coastal districts. “I have already conveyed a meeting and issued directions in this regard,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rains in Karnataka for four more days. Red alert has been issued in Chikkamaglur, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts till July 13.

The experts have warned that the speed of the wind in the next 48 hours in coastal districts will be 45 to 55 kilometers per hour and it might reach up to 65 kilometers per hour. Fishermen have been warned not to venture out.

Yellow alert has been issued in Hassan district till June 14. North Karnataka districts of Bidar, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Kalaburagi have been issued orange alert till June 12.

Cauvery river has crossed its dangerous levels as 72,964 cusecs of water is being released from the KRS Dam in Mandya district. The farms in the banks of the Cauvery river are inundated and barricades have been erected to prevent people from going near the overflowing river.

The water level in Lal Bahadur Shastri Dam in Vijayapura district has reached 516.95 meters against maximum 519.60 meters.

As many as 12 incidents of landslides have been reported from Kodagu district and heavy rains have damaged 50 houses.

Though, capital Bengaluru is witnessing incessant rains, life remained normal. However, many localities are facing the problem of snakes. Experts say that during the months of June and July is the hatching period of snakes and hatchings are reaching residential areas in search of a warm atmosphere. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had asked the people to be careful.

Due to heavy rains and landslides the coastal districts of the state are facing the danger of being cut off from the mainland which would affect supplies.