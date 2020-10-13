Rains lash Hyderabad; Normal life thrown out of gear

Hyderabad: Normal life was thrown out of gear at various places in Telangana on Tuesday as heavy rains lashed the state, leading to water-logging in different localities in Hyderabad and other parts of the state.

According to official data (from 8.30 AM to 1900 hours on October 13), Verkat Palle in Yadadri-Bhongir district received 243.8 mm of rainfall, followed by 210.8 mm at Singapur Township in Medchal Malkajgiri district.

Several other places in the state received very heavy rain, while Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) too received heavy rains.

The provisional average rainfall in GHMC was 64.4 mm, the official data (from 8.30 AM to 2000 hours on October 13) said.

The heavy rains, triggered following a deep depression over west central Bay of Bengal, led to water-logging at several roads in Hyderabad and traffic moved at a snails pace.

#HyderabadRains : DRF teams with boats evacuating citizens from Inundated areas of Nadeem colony, Tolichowki in #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/vqgZBts2MX — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 13, 2020

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar urged those living in dilapidated buildings and sheds to vacate such premises in view of the rains.

He said temporary accommodation would be provided in community halls to those who do not have alternative accommodation.

Rivulets and other water bodies were in spate in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and the administration directed officials to take up immediate repairs to roads wherever damage was reported.

The district administration appealed to the people not to venture out until the water level in rivulets and the flooding receded, according to an official release.

In its weather warning for Telangana, the Met Centre in Hyderabad said thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana on October 14.

Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places, it added.

Source: IANS