Rains lash Hyderabad on Sunday; More downpour expected today

Hyderabad: Several parts of Hyderabad received heavy rainfall on Sunday. The rainfall started in the evening and continued for a couple of hours.

As per Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Sivarampally saw rainfall of 18 mm till 7 pm whereas, Rajendranagar, Asifnagar, and Nampally recorded rainfall of 12.3 mm, 11.8 mm, and 10.3 mm respectively.

TSDPS forecasted that light to moderate rainfall is expected at isolated places in Hyderabad till July 6, 2022. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to be in the range of 32-33 and 22-24 degrees Celsius respectively.

IMD issues yellow warning

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow warning for Hyderabad from July 6 to 7.

The department has also issued a warning for various other districts of Telangana till July 7. These districts include Adilabad, Jagitial, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Mulugu, Nirmal, and Nizamabad.

SW monsoon covered entire country six days ahead

Recently, IMD disclosed that the southwest monsoon covered the entire country six days ahead of its scheduled date of July 8.

The IMD data shows that in the last 20 years, the SW monsoon had covered the whole country exactly on July 8 only once, in 2011. The earliest it covered the whole country was in 2013 on June 16 while the most delayed was in 2006 when it covered the whole country on July 24.

For July, the weather department has predicted “normal to above normal” rainfall probability likely over some parts of north India, central India, and most parts of the south peninsula while it forecast “normal to below normal” rainfall over most parts of east and northeast India and areas adjacent to east central India and some parts of west south Peninsular India.