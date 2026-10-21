Rains lash Keralam, IMD issues orange alert for 5 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Several parts of Keralam received rain accompanied by thunder and lightning on Wednesday, October 21, with the IMD issuing an orange alert in five districts and a yellow alert in five others.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam are under orange alert, with isolated very heavy rainfall likely over the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department said in its latest update.

Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram are under yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm, it said.

The Keralam State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said precautionary sirens would sound on Wednesday evening in the five orange-alert districts.

The IMD has advised against fishing along the Keralam and Lakshadweep coasts from Oct 21 to 25 in view of the prevailing weather conditions.

In view of the alerts, the KSDMA urged people living in landslide-, mudslide- and flash flood-prone areas to move to safer locations as directed by authorities. Those living along riverbanks and downstream of dams were advised to relocate if instructed to do so.

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Residents of disaster-prone areas were asked to check the availability of relief camps and move to them during daylight hours, in coordination with local self-government and revenue authorities.

The KSDMA advised people not to cross rivers or enter water bodies for bathing, fishing or other activities during heavy rain. It cautioned against gathering on bridges over water bodies to take photographs or selfies.

People were advised to avoid unnecessary travel during intense rainfall and to postpone trips to waterfalls, other water bodies and hilly areas until the warnings were withdrawn.

Motorists were urged to exercise caution on roads near water bodies and on stretches under repair. They were told not to drive through flooded areas or cross overflowing waterways.

Taluk and district-level control rooms are functioning round the clock across the state, the KSDMA said. People can call the toll-free numbers 1077 and 1070 for assistance or to report potential dangers.

An orange alert signifies very heavy rainfall of 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm, and a yellow alert signifies heavy rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.