Rains lash sunburnt Hyderabad; intense spells in next few hours

Hyderabad: After the India Meteorological Department Hyderabad’s (IMD-H) predictions of light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday, parts of the city found much-needed respite from the heat as rains lashed scattered areas post 2 pm.

An intense rainband was observed over the areas of Charminar, Bahadurpura, and Zoo Park surroundings that spread towards the Rajendra Nagar area.

Also Read Heatwave across Telangana for the next 10 days

The Telangana State Development Planning Society has predicted moderate thundershowers at isolated places across the city that might continue until Thursday.

Hail Storm and Heavy Rains in Hyderabad.

Beware People.

Stay Safe.#HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/Grvq0wOBCi — i_am_inevitable (@akhilingala97) May 10, 2023

Weather experts predict an incoming cloud band from the Malkajgiri while moderate to heavy showers are expected to hit over Kapra, Uppal, and LB Nagar areas in the upcoming hours.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the rains are the impact of Cyclone Mocha forming over the Bay of Bengal, which may intensify into a very severe storm by Friday.

With the expected formation of a Cyclonic Storm, the low-level winds over the state are expected to change from present easterly to dry northerly and gradually rise the temperature by 3 degrees to 5 degrees Celcius while it may cross 40 degrees Celcius over many districts of the Telangana in next few days.