Rains with thunderstorm bring down temperature in Hyderabad



Hyderabad: Hyderabad and some other parts of Telangana received rains with thunderstorm for a second consecutive day under the influence of an upper air circulation on Friday.

The minimum day temperature dropped to 18 degree Celsius as cloudy weather prevailed in Hyderabad and other districts.

Met officials said parts of the state saw light to moderate thunderstorm with light to moderate rains during the last 24 hours.

Traffic jams due to rains in Hyderabad

The rains on Friday evening led to traffic jams in some busy areas in Hyderabad, causing inconvenience to motorists. Several parts of the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and outskirts received the rains.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre forecast light to moderate thunderstorm with light to moderate rains in parts of the districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Vikarabad, Nalgonda and Nagarkurnool.

Parts of Hyderabad and outskirts and some other districts also received rains with thunderstorms late on Thursday night.

Man electrocuted

A man died after a live electric wire fell on him at Ghode ki Khabar in Hyderabad around midnight.

According to police, the man was identified as Mohammed Mustafa, who was on his way home on his bike in the rain when the wire fell on him due to heavy winds. He suffered an electric shock and died on the spot.

Hyderabad Meteorological Centre head Nagaratna Kopparthi said during last 24 hours under impact of upper circulation over central Maharashtra and its adjoining areas and upper air circulation over north coastal Andhra and adjoining areas, there were thundershowers in north Telangana districts.

Light to moderate rains were recorded at one or two places. Warangal, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Komaram Bheem, Nizamabad district recorded a thunderstorm along with hailstorm.