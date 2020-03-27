Rainy Friday morning in Delhi

New Delhi: Several parts of the city received rains on Friday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 19.6 degrees Celsius, a Met official said.

Till 8.30 am, the national capital recorded one mm rain, the official said.

The humidity at 8.30 am was 92 per cent.

More showers are expected later in the day and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius, the official said.

Source: PTI

