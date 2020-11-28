Raising voice against injustice is not a crime, but duty: Rahul

New Delhi, Nov 28 : Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that raising a voice against injustice is not a crime but one’s duty and the FIRs registered against farmers by the Modi government won’t deter their strong intentions. This fight will continue till the Agri laws are rolled back.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, “Raising voice against injustice is not a crime but duty. FIRs filed by Modi government police will not deter farmers strong intentions. This fight will continue till the time anti-farm laws are not rolled back. For us, it was Jai Kisan and it will remain forever.”

He also attached a news report which said that Police registered a case against thousands of agitating farmers for removing the Police barricades.

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader launched an attack on the Central government by attaching a photograph of a police personnel hitting a farmer during the farmers protest.

“It is a very saddening picture. Our slogan was of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, but Modi government’s arrogance made them stand against each other. This is very dangerous,” he said.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the government saying it laid out a red carpet to welcome corporate friends but for farmers they dig holes.

“Look at the situation of country under BJP government. When BJP billionaire corporate friends arrive in Delhi then red carpet is put. But when the farmers come to Delhi then their ways are dug. If Delhi makes a law against farmers then it is good, but when farmers come to Delhi to tell their condition it is wrong,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Thousands of farmers have arrived in Delhi from several states demanding roll back of the three Farm Laws passed in Parliament in September this year.

Source: IANS

