Raj BJP chief in Medanta due to post-COVID complications

Jaipur, Nov 2 : BJP Rajasthan unit President Satish Poonia has said that he is admitted in Gurgaon’s situated Medanta Hospital due to post-COVID complications.

“Post-COVID, I am undergoing treatment and hence will be unable to meet anyone in person or talk to anyone on mobile phone. Will get well and make a return soon to meet you all,” he tweeted.

BJP sources said that Poonia was referred to Medanta on Sunday evening as he again complained of fever after testing COVID-19 negative.

Soon after he was cured a few days back, Poonia became politically active in the wake of Municipal Corporation elections.

