Raj CM’s son accuses BJP of conspiring to topple Congress govt

Posted By Qayam Published: 25th July 2020 3:32 pm IST

Bellary: A 100-year-old woman resident of Huvina Hadagali town in Bellary district, Karnataka, recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus earlier this month.

“Doctors treated me well. Along with regular food, I was eating an apple a day. The doctors are giving me tablets and injection, and I am healthy now. COVID-19 is like a common cold,” said Hallamma while speaking to ANI.

The woman’s son, daughter-in-law, and grandson had also tested positive for the virus, and the family was treated at their home.

According to health department officials, her son works at a bank and had tested positive on July 3, after which Hallamma tested positive on July 16; the 100-year-old reported negative for the virus on July 22.

Source: ANI
Categories
Politics
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close