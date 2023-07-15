Raj Cong leader held for taking bribe promising job; Shekhawat releases pic with Rahul

Jaipur: Four persons including a Congress leader Gopal Kesawat were arrested in Rajasthan on Saturday while accepting a bribe of Rs 18.5 lakh, an official said.

The bribe amount was sought to get a job in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) recruitment exam. Sikar ACB had received a complaint in this regard from the victim.

The ACB, investigating the matter, revealed that a bribe was demanded for the recruitment of ‘Executive Officer’ in RPSC. A total of Rs 40 lakh was demanded. Later, the ‘deal’ was finalised for Rs 25 lakh.

On Friday, brokers Anil Kumar and Brahmprakash were arrested in Sikar for taking a bribe of Rs 18.50 lakh.

Of this, Rs 7.5 lakh was returned to the complainant and he was asked to give this amount to Gopal Kesawat, former chairman of the Rajasthan Pradesh Vimukt, Ghumantu aur Ardha-ghumantu Welfare Board in Jaipur.

On the other hand, brokers Anil Kumar and Brahmprakash reached Sikar on Friday night to give a bribe of Rs 7.50 lakh to broker Ravindra Sharma’s son Balram out of the remaining Rs 11 lakh. The ACB also arrested Ravindra.

After this, the complainant went with Rs 7.50 lakh as bribe to be given to Gopal Kesawat, who was also arrested by the ACB on Saturday while accepting the bribe.

During the questioning of the accused, the information about the collusion of any member and officer employee of RPSC has not been revealed.

ACB officials said that the bribe amount had been recovered from the four accused after arresting them. These people asked for money by assuring them to get jobs in RPSC.

Thereafter, the complainant complained to the ACB. On this, ACB’s Sikar and Jaipur team executed the trap operation. The ACB team is currently conducting searches at Kesawat’s residence and other locations.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Govind Dotasra said: “There is no caste or party of a criminal, Keshawat was already expelled from the party earlier.”

Meanwhile, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared a picture of the accused shaking hands with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In his tweet, he said: “In the picture, Rahul Gandhi is shaking hands with Gopal Kesawat, who has been arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 18.5 lakh to clear the RAS recruitment exam. Gopal is the former chairman of the State Vimukt, Ghumantu aur Ardhghumantu Welfare Board, who had the status of Minister of State.

“Congress is a corrupt party from bottom to top. As long as the high command continues to get black money, Ashok Gehlot’s say will continue to dominate in the state Congress,” he said.