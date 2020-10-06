Raj Cong MLA succumbs to Covid in Gurugram hospital

By News Desk 1Published: 6th October 2020 11:33 am IST
Gurugram, Oct 6 : Sitting Congress MLA from Rajasthan, Kailash Trivedi, succumbed to Covid-19 at a Gurugram hospital in Haryana, family sources said on Tuesday. He was 65.

Trivedi was the MLA from Bhilwara’s Sahada Assembly area. He was shifted to Medanta Hospital here five days back when his health deteriorated after he tested positive.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot condoled his death.

Trivedi was a three-time MLA from Sahada. He tested positive around a month back and was admitted in Bhilwara and Jaipur earlier.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

