Raj educationists hail Budget focus on NEP

Jaipur, Feb 1 : Educationists in Rajasthan on Monday praised the Union Budget 2021-22, saying that it is focussed on the National Education Policy (NEP) which will improve the education sector.

“The Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has duly focused on the key areas — health and education — providing robust infrastructure to these sectors. When it comes to education, the Budget has announced all the moves needed to make it reach the last mile of the country, be it setting up a higher education institute in Leh or the establishment of many tribal schools in the far-flung areas,” said R.L. Raina, Vice-Chancellor, JK Lakshmipat University in Jaipur.

“The New Education Policy was noted in the Budget as having been well received. This is a direct result of the massive consultation process done with respect and inclusion. This is an exceptional policy win. The announcement of introducing the legislation this year to implement the setting up of the Higher Education Commission of India will uplift and make the education process better, thereby reducing the rampant unemployment rates,” Raina added.

“We would like to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for giving special focus on skilling as it is the stepping stone for becoming ‘Aatmanirbhar’. With over eight million graduates across streams entering the job market this financial year, the announcement of amending the Apprenticeship Act is a huge move,” said Ankit Shyamsukha, CEO, ICA Edu Skills.

“The collaboration with the UAE for skill qualification and accreditation will make our youth more skilled as per the international skilling standards. Even the collaboration with Japan for transferring Japanese vocational models will surely bridge the prevalent skilling gap in our country. The Budget allocation for the education sector will surely increase the competence and lucidity,” Shyamsukha added.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.