Rajasthan Governor gets first dose of Covid vaccine

Jaipur : Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra was administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

Governor Mishra thanked the scientists for successfully developing the vaccine within a short time.

He appealed to all to take the vaccine shots as and when their turn comes in a phased manner and get both doses of the vaccine on time without any hesitation.

He also said that one should not get careless even after being administered with the first dose of vaccine and follow social distancing, should wear a mask and sanitise hands at regular intervals.

He was administered the vaccine under the supervision of Sudhir Bhandari, doctor and Principal of SMS Medical College.

