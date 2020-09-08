Raj Guv suggests addition of agriculture, computers to NEP

Jaipur, Sep 8 : Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday suggested that agriculture and computers should be added to the New Education Policy to make it more employable.

“Science, technology, engineering and mathematics have been included under STEM in the multidisciplinary educational system in the New Education Policy. By adding agriculture and computers to it, it can be turned into STEAM-C (Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture, Maths, Computer) which will make higher education more employable,” the Rajasthan Governor suggested during the virtual Governors’ conference on the role of NEP in the transformation of higher education.

Mishra said that if the states implement NEP 2020 in a successful manner, the new education system will bring India at par with the leading countries of the world and change the present challenges into opportunities.

The conference was also addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Mishra said that work has started as per the guidelines of the Centre and action has been taken by constituting a task force in this direction at the Raj Bhavan level for the implementation of NEP at all levels in Rajasthan.

The new education policy could reduce the “dropout” rate by allowing flexible methods to allow vocational and non-vocational subjects along with co-curricular and extra-curricular activities, the Rajasthan Governor said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.