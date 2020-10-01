Raj HC bars pvt schools from collecting school fees till Oct 9

Jaipur, Oct 1 : In a major relief to lakhs of parents in the state, the Rajasthan High Court on Thursday stayed the order issued by a single judge directing schools to collect 70 per cent tuition fees from the parents of the students.

A division bench of the Rajasthan High Court comprising Chief Justice Inderjit Mahanti and Justice Mahendra Goyal also barred the private schools from collecting any kind of fees till October 9.

The court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Sunil Samadaria. The next hearing is slated for Monday.

The state government, which is also a party in the appeal, said that the single bench’s decision to collect 70 per cent tuition fees from the parents was baseless and had no grounds.

As per the appellants, the management of the private schools fixed the tuition fees in violation of the RTE Act, flouting all norms of fee regulations.

The appellants argued that the private schools did not give details to the court of the amount they had spent in schools during the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the order of the single bench should be quashed.

Additional Advocate General Rajesh Maharshi, who appeared on behalf of the government, said that with Thursday’s order, no school can now collect fees from the parents.

It may be recalled that a single bench of the high court had issued an interim order on September 7 that schools can collect 70 per cent tuition fees in three instalments. It was hearing the petitions submitted by the Society of Catholic Education Institutions in Rajasthan, the Progressive School Association and others.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

