Raj HC notice to Speaker on pleas against BSP MLAs merger (Lead)

Jaipur, Aug 5 : The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi on petitions filed by BSP national Secretary Satish Mishra and BJP MLA Madan Dilawar challenging the merger of 6 BSP MLAs with the Congress.

A division bench of Chief Justice Inderjit Mahanti and Justice Prakash Gupta issued notice after taking up the pleas in which the BSP and the BJP MLA sought cancellation of the merger.

The BSP also pleaded that as the matter is in court, the former BSP MLAs should not be allowed to vote in the floor test.

The matter is scheduled for hearing again on Thursday.

The BSP and the BJP leaders had approached the division bench on Tuesday, challenging the order of a single judge bench that refused to stay the functioning of the six as Congress legislators.

In their appeals, the two said that the single bench has not given them interim relief, and claimed that the notice it issued to the MLAs concerned had not reached them as they are camped in a hotel in Jaisalmer.

The court should therefore stay the order of merger which was reported on September 18, 2019, they demanded.

The single bench earlier issued notice to the Speaker, the Assembly Secretary and six MLAs on July 30 and slated the next hearing on August 11.

Source: IANS

