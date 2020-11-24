Raj health minister tests Covid positive, admitted to hospital

Jaipur, Nov : Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma has been admitted to the RUHS Hospital here on Monday after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Health minister said that since he has tested positive for Covid-19, he can gauge the psyche of the other Covid patients and can understand the challenges faced by them.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has wished quick recovery to Sharma after inquiring about his health.

Rajasthan is witnessing a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases for the past few days.

On Monday, the state reported 3,232 new Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths, while on Sunday, it reported 3,260 new cases and 17 deaths.

Rajasthan has so far reported 2,47,168 Covid cases and 2,181 deaths, health officials said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.