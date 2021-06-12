Raj Kundra opens up about divorce with first wife, says Shilpa Shetty is upset

Mumbai: Business tycoon Raj Kundra, who got married to actress Shilpa Shetty, has finally broken his silence on an old video interview of his ex-wife Kavita. In the video clip that is surfacing online, Kavita blamed Shilpa for breaking her marriage with Raj.

Raj Kundra and Kavita divorced in 2006. He married Shilpa Shetty in 2009 and welcomed their first child Viaan in 2012. The couple became parents to a daughter, Samisha, last year.

Raj Kundra and his ex-wife Kavita (Twitter)

Raj has denied all the allegations once again and also revealed the real reasons behind the end of his first marriage. Speaking to Pinkvilla he said: “It’s saddening a few days after my wife’s birthday 11-year-old news goes viral again bringing up a half-baked story and forever trying to malign us. There is obviously some agenda. I have maintained my silence for 12 years but enough is enough now.”

Raj Kundra also claimed that Kavita was paid by the media to speak against Shilpa Shetty. “Kavita was paid thousands of pounds to do this interview by News of the World. She sold her soul during our divorce; she had to present her bank statements and it was clearly mentioned she had been paid by the newspaper to sell a so-called scandalous story. She herself was the reason the marriage broke but she is blaming a celebrity for it”, he told the newsportal.

Speaking about the shocking reason behind their divorce, Raj said, “She grew very close to my ex-brother-in-law, spending more and more time with him, especially when I was out on business trips. Many of my family and even my driver would say we sense something fishy between these two and I would never believe it. I gave my ex-wife the benefit of doubt. I did everything I possibly could for both sides of the family because for me my side or her family is family, a principle I still follow today”.

He further added that he has not been able to meet his daughter, who was just 40 days old at the time of their separation.

Raj Kundra said Shilpa Shetty has “really supported him during that emotional time of his life.” He said he “has not been in touch” with his ex-wife since their divorce and when asked about Shilpa Shetty’ reaction to the old video of Kavita that has resurfaced again, Raj said: “I was very angry. She again said ignore don’t worry, but I decided enough is enough she is not even aware I have given this interview I am doing this because I think the truth finally needs to be told.”

In another interview with Times Of India, Raj said, “Kavita brought out the worst in me. The relationship became toxic! I have moved on. I am in a happier place now. Why is it so strained you ask? She cheated on me fine, but with my sister’s husband, spoiling two families at once. This was unforgivable!”

He also said that Shilpa is upset that he spoke his heart out.

(Wuth inputs from Pinkvilla and TOI)