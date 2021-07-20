Raj Kundra’s old tweets on ‘Porn vs Prostitution’ go viral post arrest

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on the 19th of July for creating and publishing pornographic videos through mobile apps.

Businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Crime Branch in a case relating to creation of pornographic films & publishing them through some apps. He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this: Mumbai Police Commissioner pic.twitter.com/LbtBfG4jJc — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

“We have arrested Raj Kundra in this case on July 19, 2021, as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this. The investigation is in progress please,” Commissioner Hemanth Nagrale said in a statement.

Soon after the arrest, Raj Kundra’s ‘Porn vs Prostitution’ tweets began doing the rounds on Twitter.

His tweet read: “Ok so here go’s Porn Vs Prostitution. Why is it legal to pay someone for sex on camera? How is one different to the other??”

In another tweet the British-Indian businessman was found saying “Actors are playing cricket, Cricketers are playing politics, Politicians are watching porn and Porn stars are becoming actors….!”

In no time, Twitteratti began trolling him badly after the outbreak of these old tweets of his.

Shameful it is. @TheShilpaShetty pic.twitter.com/Ie14Bh6vVG — Neha Gupta (@nehagupta_me) July 19, 2021

According to Times Of India report, Raj Kundra was taken for a medical examination after his arrest. Raj spent the night in the custody of the Crime Branch, Mumbai. He will be produced before the magistrate’s court on Tuesday.