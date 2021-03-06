Raj mandates negative Covid report for arrivals from 4 states

Jaipur, March 6 : The Rajasthan government on Saturday made it mandatory for people arriving from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab to produce a negative Covid-19 report on arrival to the state.

In an order released by Abhay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Home Department, it has been mentioned that the Covid-19 cases on border areas of Rajasthan connecting other states, have witnessed a surge in the last few days.

Looking at such circumstances, the Rajasthan government has made RT-PCR negative test report mandatory, taken up to 72 hours prior to entering the state, for people coming from Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Earlier, the Rajasthan government on Febrauary 25 announced that people arriving from Maharashtra and Kerala will need to furnish a Covid negative report on arrival to the state.

